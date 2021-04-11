Late Bollywood actor’s son will be seen in ‘Qala’, which will premiere on Netflix

Qala Image Credit: Netflix

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil will follow his famous father’s legendary footsteps and make his acting plunge with ‘Qala’, revealed the aspiring talent in an Instagram post on April 10. ‘Qala’ will premiere on Netflix.

Babil shared a string of images from the sets of his debut film, produced by Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh’s production house Clean Slate Films.

His debut film also stars ‘Bulbbul’ actress Tripti Dimri who was Sharma’s prized discovery after she cast her as the lead of her supernatural fantasy production.

“Tripti freaking Dimri is back again! Whooooooo! (and a little bit of me),” Babil wrote in his Instagram post. Just like his father, Babil seems to have a sardonic sense of humour and doesn’t seem to take himself too seriously.

Qala Image Credit: Netflix

“Also, I’m a bit skeptical about the phrase ‘getting launched’ because the audience should launch off their seats while watching our film and not any individual actor,” said Babil stoically.

Going by his posts, ‘Qala’ is a relationship drama about a mother-daughter troubled bond.

“Qala will be here soon to share her story of her fight for a place in her mother’s heart.”

Over the years, Babil has been training and grooming himself to be a part of the Indian entertainment industry. He studied films and acting in London.

His father Irrfan died after his battle with cancer in April 2020 and Babil was often seen accepting his father’s posthumous awards in the months that followed.

In the teaster of ‘Qala’, they take us behind the scenes of filming where Babil and Dimri are seen shooting in snow-filled locations.

Apart from sharing fond and nostalgic posts about his late father, Babil has often shown a maturity beyond his age.

Recently, he posted an image of his best friend and wrote a poignant note that could also double up as a life lesson for many.

“I realised that it is absolutely necessary to remember that your self-importance will drown you if you’re not extremely careful and honest with yourself. You are part of a story and the story will always be bigger than you. (Whether you are an actor or not). Have a great day today! (Also this is my friend Rabia, I have 3 friends in total, she is the oldest one.)

Irrfan Khan and Babil Image Credit: Instagram.com/babil.i.k/

The release date of ‘Qala’ is yet to be revealed.

His co-star Dimri is equally excited about her new film. Her hit supernatural fantasy film ‘Bulbbul’, which premiered on Netflix, instantly made her famous.