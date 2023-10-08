Former ‘Miss World’ and Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who had recently drawn mixed reactions for walking the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week, was trolled for her recent outfit and looks, with fans calling out her 'photoshopped' pictures.
The actress posts updates of her life events on Instagram, where she enjoys a following of 12.9 million followers. Her account is a vibrant diary of her personal and professional updates.
Recently, the ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actress dropped a new set of pictures, in which she can be seen wearing a black outfit, with a sweetheart neckline. The all-black outfit had pearl embroidered sleeves, and embroidery work at the bottom.
She opted for her signature bold red lips, and minimal make-up look. Rai Bachchan kept her hair open and styled it in a wavy manner. She completed the look with black pointed toe heels.
The actress captioned the post with three heart emojis. However, the pictures didn’t go well with netizens, who said it was airbrushed on multiple levels.
Others questioned her on not embracing her age and accepting herself the way she is.
However, her husband and Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra lauded her for her post.
Recently, Rai Bachchan walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week along with international model and media celebrity Kendall Jenner, Chinese actor Gong Jun and acclaimed British actress Helen Mirren. The walk happened on a runway near the Eiffel Tower. Rai Bachchan was dressed in a golden shimmery gown.
The actress was last seen in ‘Ponniyin Selvan: II’, a 2023 Tamil historical action drama film directed by Mani Ratnam.