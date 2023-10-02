1 of 7
Actress Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan was in her elements as she winked and blew kisses during the Walk Your Worth event, organised by L’Oreal near the iconic Eiffel Tower on the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week. She stunned in a glittery black-and-gold tulle dress, draped with a full-length cape, embellished with sparkly sequins and buttons. She paired the outfit with a black, heeled, pointy-toed boots.
Image Credit: Reuters
Aishwarya’s niece, Navya Naveli Nanda, made her debut at Paris Fashion Week at the L’Oreal fashion show. Nanda looked radiant in a mini dress and videos doing the rounds showed her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, cheering her on enthusiastically.
Image Credit: Instagram/navyananda
The evergreen Naomi Campbell showcased the Coperni Spring 2024 collection in a dark suit, set off by a green shirt. But what caught everyone’s eye was the Humane AI Pin that Campbell wore – a screenless, standalone device and software platform designed for artificial intelligence.
Image Credit: Reuters
Kendall Jenner sparkled during the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 show in a long, crystal-encrusted, halter-neck gown. Jenner completed her look with dangling earrings and nude heels.
Image Credit: Reuters
Sonam Kapoor’s outfit was simple enough, but it was her dramatic accessories that turned heads at the Business of Fashion 500 gala during Paris Fashion Week. She wore a white Valentino gown, with orange detailing around the neckline, teaming it with long earrings that sparkled down her shoulders.
Image Credit: Instagram/sonamkapoor
Ashley Graham flaunted her curves at the Messika event during Paris Fashion Week, showcasing the brand's new collection of diamonds and jewellery.
Image Credit: Instagram/ashleygraham
And guess who else was spotted in Paris? Pamela Anderson of ‘Baywatch’ fame. She came with little make-up for Victoria Beckham’s show on Friday night, and joined Mad Men star Christina Hendricks at the Vivienne Westwood, but joked that ‘Natural beauty still takes two hours in front of a mirror,’ the Daily Mail reported.
Image Credit: REUTERS