Sharing pictures, she wrote, “All roads led to Paris this weekend. Well, at least for my mother & me. As Navya spent all her days doing L’Oréal things. My mother and I walked and ate (more eating than roaming to be honest) The show was an experience and so emotional - my mother and I both admitted to holding back tears as our little girl walked on all smiles !!! I remember her first steps she was just a few days past her 1st birthday - like yesterday, all parents say this I’m sure, it’s cheesy, and annoying, but so true. She wore red, the Eiffel Tower turned pink, and we went home very proud, very emotional, and very hungry. I snuck in some M&M’s in my bag, though it’s blasphemous to eat chocolate at a fashion show, we did - because we’re worth it ߘ?”