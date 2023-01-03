During New Year’s celebrations in Alibaug, Vicky did his best to bring a smile to Katrina’s face. He teamed up with actor Sharvari Wagh and the duo danced in a goofy way.

A video of the same has been doing the rounds on the internet.

The clip shows Vicky dancing as he kneeled on the floor. Sharvari Wagh, who is rumoured to be dating Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal, was seen grooving to the music behind him.

Katrina, who sat on a couch near them with another person, blushed looking at Vicky.

The particular video has caught the fancy of fans of the couple who call them ‘VicKat’.

“How adorable,” a social media user commented.

“Vicky is a sweetheart,” another one wrote.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021. The couple hosted grand wedding celebrations at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan from December 7-9, 2021. The ceremonies included Mehendi, Haldi, sangeet, and the final wedding ceremony.

Recently Katrina spilled beans about her relationship with Vicky on the seventh season of ‘Koffee with Karan’.

“I did not even know much about him (Vicky). He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over,” she said.