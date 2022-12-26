Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a glimpse of a wholesome Christmas celebration with their family. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kaif posted a string of images documenting her festive bash with the family.
While the couple’s post is solely Christmas-related, fans were quick to steer away from the festivities with some reporting that they saw Katrina flaunt a ‘baby bump’. As expected the rumour took a life of its own on social media and the post’s comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages and fans trying to look for the reported pregnancy bump.
In the picture, Katrina, her mother-in-law Veena Kaushal and sister Isabelle Kaif were seen donning red outfits while the men in the family including Vicky and his brother Sunny were seen wearing Santa hats. And Vicky's father could be seen carrying a big smile as he poses with the family.
Adding fuel to the speculation is the fact that Katrina seems to be hiding her mid-section in another picture posted by Neha Dhupia. Dhupia and Angad Bedi had joined the couple’s Christmas festivities.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was recently seen in the horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter which got decent responses from the audience.
She will be next seen in Aditya Chopra's upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Salman Khan, which is slated to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. Apart from that, she also has Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.
Kaushal, on the other hand, was seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera', the film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.