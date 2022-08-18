“It actually does feel great. I really truly do feel settled. It’s a very beautiful feeling to kind of have that companion. And I just feel truly lucky to just find that in her - life partner. She is a wonderful soul and one of the wisest and the most compassionate person I have ever come across,” said Kaushal.

Image Credit: Insta/ vickykaushal09

After meeting her, his life has been transformed.

“I really learn from her a lot and she really grounds me. She is like a mirror to me. She would state out hard facts which I need to know and hear. And you always need that person with you. I truly feel fortunate to have her as my life partner,” said Kaushal.

Asked if he ever imagined marrying a woman like Kaif, Vicky said: “Whatever happened last season on this couch--it was really my moment to know that she knows about me. We had never met before that.” Not just this! Recalling events from the wedding, the star also shared how amidst the fanfare of their dream-like wedding, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention,”We had a blast reading those messages. Some of the most random things were being said...Something about drones being shot down.” Vicky added.

From drones being used for security to Vicky making a helicopter entry. The bizarreness of this random news and even that of ‘drones being shot down’ at the wedding only motivated the groom to say one thing.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif on their wedding day on December 9, 2021 Image Credit: instagram.com/katrinakaif/

In the previous season of ‘Koffee With Karan’, actor Katrina Kaif stated, that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal, in response to it, the ‘Bhoot: Part 1’ actor gave a surprising reaction when he arrived at the Koffee couch with actor Ayushmann Khurrana.As they say, the rest is history.

Vicky and Katrina after being in a secret relationship for quite a long time tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan.

“My moment on this couch last season was my way of knowing that she (Katrina Kaif) even knew I existed,” the star revealed. He later also revealed how the duo met at Zoya Akhtar’s place for the first time in their life after manifesting on the couch.

Image Credit: Insta/

Recalling events from the wedding, the star also shared how amidst the fanfare of their dream-like wedding, memes and funny tweets that were widely shared did not escape his attention. From drones being used for security to Vicky making a helicopter entry. The bizarreness of this random news and even that of ‘drones being shot down’ at the wedding only motivated the groom to say one thing.

“While all these random news were making the rounds, I was just there with the pandit ji saying, jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se jyada nahi [Make the ceremony quick],” the ‘URI’ actor admitted.