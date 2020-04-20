The actress said she first went into therapy at age 16

Reese Witherspoon Image Credit: REUTERS

Reese Witherspoon has opened up on her difficult battle with post-partum depression. She says that she has had very different experiences after each birth.

The 44-year-old has two children, Ava, 20, and Deacon, 16, with ex Ryan Phillipe, and seven-year-old Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

During an interview on a podcast, she opened up about her battles with mental health over the years, admitting she first had therapy at the age of 16.

Witherspoon said: “I definitely had anxiety. My anxiety manifests as depression so I would get really depressed. My brain is like a hamster on a wheel and it won’t come off, I’ve been managing it my entire life.”

Talking about “different experience” after each child, she said: “One kid I had kind of mild post-partum, and one kid I had severe post-partum where I had to take pretty heavy medication because I just wasn’t thinking straight at all, and then I had one kid where I had no post-partum at all.”

The ‘Legally Blonde’ star explained how she was “completely out of control” after Ava was born.

She said: “We don’t understand the kind of hormonal rollercoaster that you go on when you stop nursing. No one explained that to me.