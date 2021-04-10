Both actresses, who have been feuding for years, gave a shout out to each other

Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: Instagram.com/team_kangana_ranaut/ and Instagram.com/taapsee/

Looks like 2021 has a number of surprises in store for us, including the news that Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu may have called off their feud.

While no official peace offering has been declared by either side, the stars did step out of their way to pay each other a compliment, which is probably a first for both in years.

It all started when Pannu, who took home the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for ‘Thappad’ gave a shout out to Ranaut during her acceptance speech.

A video that has now gone viral on social media sees Pannu thanking Ranaut for raising the bar for all actors in the industry.

“Thank you Kangana for pushing the boundaries. The benchmark of your performances keeping going higher every year,” Pannu says on the video.

A Twitter user tagged Ranaut on the video with a sarcastic comment, but the actress surprised everyone with her response.

“Thank you @taapsee well deserved Vimal elaichi film fare award… no one deserves it more than you,” Ranaut wrote.

Ranaut herself was in the running for the Best Actress award for her film ‘Panga’. Interestingly, she did go on to win the Indian National Award for the same film, along with ‘Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi’, which she also directed.

Reactions to Ranaut’s tweet and the video were polarized. One Pannu fan tweeted: “@taapsee

she never keep grudges inside she is clear she doesn't interfere in your matter she never demean you on any point she never targeted you.

@KanganaTeam ur the one who always trying to show that u r superior ur mahaan ur the best. She deserves best she did hardwork.”

While similar messages followed, fans of Ranaut also pitched in with their own version of the story.

“Why Taapsee included Kangana in her so fancy thanks giving speech that too for chindi [worthless] award, it's very evident that Taapsee gave a well dramatic speech to pretend to be nice & kind. But @KanganaTeam, u can also avoid these negative things on SM. There's a much brighter side of SM.”

Pannu found herself on the receiving end of criticism from Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel in 2019, after the ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ actress failed to mention Ranaut’s name in her appreciation tweet for the trailer of ‘Judgementall Hai Kya?’.

Chandel could not let this go and neither would her sister.

“Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain [Some people run their shop by copying Kangana], magar [but] please note, they never acknowledge her, not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer. Last, I heard Taapseeji said Kangana needs a double filter and Taapseeji you need to stop being a sasti copy [cheap copy].”

Pannu came back with her on response saying: “Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now.”