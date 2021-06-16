Varun Dhawan is a father? The Bollywood actor took fans by surprise when an Instagram post by the ‘Coolie No. 1’ star made that claim, along with asking his followers to help name his ‘boy’.
“FATHERHOOD. Still haven’t been able to name my boy. Help me out,” Dhwan wrote in his post.
The surprise, though, was short-lived, when a corresponding video accompanying his post saw Dhawan’s boy none other than his new pet dog. The actor introduced his pet to his followers, while asking them to help name his newest family member.
Fans and industry friends, including Sonakshi Sinha, Nushrratt Bharuccha, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, Toger Shroff and others congratulated the star, while asking for a meeting. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandes, who is a cat mom, went a step further to arrange one herself, writing: “That’s it! I’m arranging playdates with my cats and him!”
The post by Dhawan gave several people pause considering his marriage to college sweetheart Natasha Dalal earlier this year.
On the work front, Dhawan will be seen in the film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller ‘Bhediya’, which is being directed by Amar Kaushik and also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal.