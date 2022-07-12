Vidyut Jammwal, who’s been in the news with the recent release of his action-drama ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II — Agni Pariksha’, has also been grabbing headlines for news from his real life.
According to multiple press reports, the Bollywood actor has reportedly secretly wed his fiancée Nandita Mahtani in a hush-hush ceremony earlier this month. Meanwhile, other sources are claiming that the private affair was just for the satisfaction for the couple, with a more publicised wedding set to take place later this month in London.
Mahtani, according to her social media updates, is currently in London and a news report in Times of India has cited sources as saying that Jammwal is set to join her to mark their big day, which will happen later this July.
The celebrity couple went Instagram official last year when they announced news of their engagement. In a series of pictures shared at the time, the couple was seen holding hands and posing under the shadow of Agra’s famous Taj Mahal.
Jammwal captioned the post at the time, saying: “Did it the COMMANDO way. 01/09/21,” referencing his film franchise ‘Commando’.
Mahtani shared the same images on her page and wrote: “Couldn’t keep him hanging any longer…said yes!!! 1-9-21.”
Jammwal has been busy this past month promoting the sequel to his 2020 film ‘Khuda Haafiz’, which also features Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead. While the Eid Al Adha release opened to a lukewarm response, the movie has seen business get a boost by its third day, according to a post by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh.