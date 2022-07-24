Farhan Akhtar has said that while working in the superhero series ‘Ms. Marvel’ was an amazing experience for him, but Hindi film heroes have been doing what superheroes do for a long time.
“Our heroes have been beating up an array of bad guys and sending them flying in the air since time immemorial,” pointed out Akhtar, who is well-known for cult hits such as ‘Dil Chaahta Hai’, ‘Lakshya’ and ‘Don’.
Bollywood has taken a beating of late as it faces stiff competition at the box office from superhero films and content coming from South India. Akhtar, who also runs the production company Excel Entertainment with Ritesh Sidhwani, said that while Hindi films may not have big budgets to compete with content from Hollywood, the industry as a whole needs to pull up its socks.
“We as India’s film fraternity may not have huge spending power on VFX or budgets like the films in the west, but we need to up our game as the audience now has access to content from all over the world,” the actor-director-producer stated.