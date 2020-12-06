After Fardeen Khan grabbed headlines, looking visibly leaner while exiting casting director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s office, the latter has now confirmed that the actor is in talks to make a comeback in Bollywood.
In an interview with Times of India, Chhabra said that Khan is looking to stage a comeback: “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.”
Apparently, the actor is exploring opportunities in films and web content.
Khan, who is the son of late actor Feroz Khan, was last seen in the 2010 film, ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’, which starred Sushmita Sen and did not make any waves at the box office. In 2016, the actor found himself in the headlines when pictures of him went viral and he was body shamed for his weight gain.
At the time, Khan hit back at trolls, tweeting: “Nt ashamed neither shamed. Nt offended. Nt depressed. Nt blind either. Happy?? Living d happiest chapter thus far. With lbs to show for it.”
Lately, several Bollywood stars have staged a comeback on web, with Sen starring in ‘Aarya’, while Bobby Deol has also turned to the small screen with ‘Class of 83’ and ‘Aashram’.
Khan made his film debut with 1998’s ‘Prem Aggan’. In 2001, he was arrested for buying cocaine from a peddler. He was finally granted conditional immunity from prosecution over a decade later.