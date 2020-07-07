Music maestro AR Rahman has paid tribute to the late Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone.
Morricone, popular for his work in ‘The Good, The Bad And The Ugly’, ‘The Untouchables’ and ‘The Mission’, died in Rome following complications from a fall last week, which caused a hip fracture, reports Hollywood Reporter. He was 91.
“Only a composer like #EnnioMorricone could bring the beauty, culture and the lingering romance of Italy to your senses in the pre-virtual reality and pre-internet era... All we can do is celebrate the master’s work and learn,” tweeted Rahman on Monday.
Actor Farhan Akhtar thanked him for the music and shared a track by Morricone on social media. “Sharing one of my favourites from a very long list of incredible film scores that have made so many movies memorable. This one is from ‘The Mission’,” he wrote.
Actor Randeep Hooda honoured him, saying: “He rides off into the sunset.. I bet it was a great tune he was humming.. Rest in peace #EnnioMorricone you’ve left us some the most iconic of music pieces for us to whistle on to this one is from #TheGoodTheBadandTheUgly enjoy and say a little prayer of gratitude.”