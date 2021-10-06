The biggest stars from India, Pakistan and the Arab world are gearing up for the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night awards next month, and fans can be there too as tickets to the event on October 28 at The Meydan Hotel are now out.
People can expect an entertaining night of music and fun, with stars such as Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Nawazuddin Siddique, Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly, Pakistani actress Maya Ali and more attending.
Several other big names from Bollywood who are attending include Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shruti Haasan and Gulshan Grover.
The Bollywood star power will also be boosted with talents such as Urvashi Rautela, Zareen Khan, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul (who will serve as host), singer Udit Narayan, singer Tulsi Kumar, singer Kanika Kapoor who are also confirmed to attend.
The Pakistani film industry will be represented by the talented actress Mahira Khan, veteran actor Jawed Sheikh, Humayun Saeed and Shehreyar Munawar.
Don’t miss it!
Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night will be held on October 28 at The Meydan Hotel. Tickets are available online starting from Dh157.50.