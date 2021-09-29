Bollywood star Nora Fatehi and Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly are the latest celebrity names to join the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night awards, which will be held in the UAE on October 28 at The Meydan Hotel.
Fatehi, who impressed fans with her dance moves in films such as ‘Street Dancer 3D’ and songs that include ‘Dilbar’ (‘Satyameva Jayate) and ‘Kamariya’ (‘Stree’), is bound to show off her skills at the glittering event in Dubai.
Fatehi will join Malayalam cinema's talented star Nivin Pauly who impressed fans with his role in the 2012 hit 'Thattathin Marayathu', followed by 2014's 'Bangalore Days'. The talented stars will join the podium in Dubai with Bollywood actors Aysuhmann Khurrana and Sunny Leone who will also attend the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night.
Several other big names from Bollywood who are attending as well include Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shruti Haasan and Gulshan Grover.
The Bollywood star wattage will also dial up further with talents such as Urvashi Rautela, Zareen Khan, Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul (who will serve as host), singer Udit Narayan, singer Tulsi Kumar, singer Kanika Kapoor who are also confirmed to attend the glittering event.
Indian model-actress Walushca De Sousa will also be the co-host on the night, while designer to the stars Manish Malhotra will also be in attendance.
The Pakistani film industry will be represented by the talented Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, veteran actor Jawed Sheikh, Humayun Saeed and Shehreyar Munawar.
Other notable names attending include Omani actress Buthaina Al Raisi, Iraqi singer Sattar Saad and tennis ace Sania Mirza.
The awards night will celebrate and honour the best in Bollywood, Pakistan and the Arab world. Ticket details to be revealed soon.