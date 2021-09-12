Bollywood actors Zareen Khan and Urvashi Rautela are the latest names to be added the starry line-up at the Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards Night to be held in the UAE on October 28 at The Meydan Hotel.
Over the last few weeks, several big names such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shruti Haasan, Mahira Khan, Maya Ali, and designer Manish Malhotra were unveiled as the celebrity guests for the evening.
The Bollywood star wattage also dialled up when talents such as Sunil Grover, Maniesh Paul, Yashraj Mukhate, and singer Udit Narayan confirmed their attendance to the glittering event. The awards night will celebrate and honour the best in Bollywood and in Pakistani cinema.
Apart from celebrating the best of talents, the night will also see performers light up the glitzy stage.Actress Sunny Leone is expected to perform on stage for this big night.
Paul, who is known for his witty demeanour and stellar anchoring skills, will get this show on the road as the host. He has previously hosted several shows including ‘India’s Got Talent’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7’.
Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards Night is poised to be one of the biggest entertaining nights for Bollywood and Pakistani movie fans. Ticket details to be announced soon.