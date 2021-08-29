It’s one of those fanboy moments that’s just as exciting whether you are 10 or 50. That instant came for Sanjay Dutt's son Shahraan recently when he reportedly joined cricketer Hardik Pandya for dinner in Dubai.
Posting a picture of the moment, the 10-year-old wrote: “Amazing dinner night with Hardik Pandya." The comments came quick. His mum, Maanayata Dutt, left a remark that read: "Cool dudes." And his half sister Trishala Dutt commented: "Cool pic bro."
Trishala Dutt frequently trends for her Instagram exchanges with Maanayata Dutt as well. A psychotherapist based in New York, Trishala is the actor's first child from his marriage to Richa Sharma. In 1996, Sharma died of a brain tumor. Trishala grew up in the United States with her maternal grandparents. Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and the couple has 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.
On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a number of projects in the works, including KGF Chapter 2, Shamshera, Toolsidas Junior, and Bhuj: The Pride of India.