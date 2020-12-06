Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has been a vocal supporter of the farmers’ protests in India, even joining them at the Delhi border on Saturday. However, he has been quiet about an alleged donation of Rs10 million (Dh497,706).
Dosanjh has donated the amount to be used to buy warm clothes for protesters, according to Punjabi singer Singga.
“Thank you brother, you gave Rs 1 crore for the farmers, for their warm clothes, and nobody knows. You didn’t post about it. Nowadays people can’t shut up after donating Rs 10,” Hindustan Times reported Singaa as saying in an Instagram video.
The ‘Jatt & Juliet’ actor sat with farmers and spoke to them during their protest at the Delhi border on Saturday. “Hats off to all of you, farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues shouldn’t be diverted by anyone,” he said, according to ANI.
Dosanjh was recently in the news due to a Twitter spat with actress Kangana Ranaut over the farmers’ issues. The interaction led to the actor gaining viral status and more than 400,000 new followers on Twitter.