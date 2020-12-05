Here’s one way to gain followers, with the Diljit Dosanjh-Kangana Ranaut Twitter spat earning the actor-singer close to 400,000 new followers, according to reports.
The Twitter war that saw the two Bollywood personalities exchange barbs, caused a surge in fan following for the actor after many sided with him when he called out Ranaut over a series of tweets regarding the farmer’s protests in India.
Ranaut tweeted about an elderly female protestor, stating it was the same old lady who was being hired to protest at various other rallies for Rs100. Dosanjh called out the actress for allegedly spreading misinformation and the duo continued a war of words that saw Ranaut call the actor a 'sell-out' to Indian filmmaker Karan Johar.
Dosanjh responded to the actress and her accusations by calling her out for spreading incorrect news and posting an interview of the female protestor in question, who refuted Ranaut’s claims of being a protestor for hire. Ranaut later deleted the tweet.
While Dosanjh trended on Twitter in the immediate aftermath, according a report by Indian channel News18, the actor also saw a spike of 400,000 followers, taking his Twitter fan following to 4.3 million. Many users also confessed the urge to master Punjabi following Dosanjh’s tweets that responded to Ranaut’s comments in the language.
The spat also saw Indian singer Mika Singh, actress Swara Bhasker and celebrities from the Punjabi film industry back Dosanjh.
In recent months, Ranaut has used the micro-blogging site to vent against nepotism in Bollywood, calling out to certain personalities, while also commenting on late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.