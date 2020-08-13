Want a crash course from Dev Patel on India and its triumphs just before the country’s Independence Day on August 15?
The ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor will turn narrator for National Geographic Channel’s two-part special series titled ‘India from Above’ as a nod to India’s 73rd Independence Day this year. The show will air on August 14 and 15 in India.
Shot across one year, the series will showcase geographical, cultural, technological, and historical aspects, and capture India in all its contrasting glory.
Think different terrains which show us the country’s varied landscapes, festivals and natural wonders. The series will also cover India’s missions into space and other achievements that make it a global power.
“From the magnificent display of devotion at the world’s largest religious gathering of Kumbh festival to the stunning spectacle of the monumental solar plant in Tamil Nadu, National Geographic’s bird’s-eye view truly reveals the best of India,” stated a press release from National Geographic Channel.