Mika Singh’s brother Daler Mehndi claimed on Saturday afternoon that’s he is in the dark about the episode that resulted in the arrest of his sibling.
“I don’t know what happened. I haven’t been able to talk to him yet. All I know is that he had gone for a music show and an awards function. Just like everyone, I am watching it all in the news. Even his crew don’t know much about what really happened,” said Mehndi over the phone to Gulf News tabloid!. The singer claimed that he hasn’t even been able to reach Singh’s team who was travelling with him.
Singh was arrested on Thursday night after a 17-year-old Brazilian girl accused him of sending her lewd images on her phone. He was released the same night after a representative from the Indian Embassy met him, but was taken back into police custody for further questioning.
Asked if Mehndi believed the charges made against his brother, he said: “Mika is not like that”.
“I trust him. We will know soon what happened. I love him a lot,” said Mehndi.
It’s not Singh’s first brush with the law as he has been charged with molestation charges in the past.