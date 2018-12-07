Abu Dhabi: Indian pop singer Mika Singh was taken back to police custody on Friday evening after his brief release on Thursday night in an alleged sexual harassment case.
After appearing before the public prosecutor in Abu Dhabi, he is back in police custody, an official source told Gulf News on Friday evening.
He was arrested in the UAE on Thursday on charges of sending inappropriate pictures to a girl.
Mika Singh was released on Thursday around 11.30pm, a top Indian diplomat told Gulf News on Friday morning.
Although Singh was arrested in Dubai, the police took him to Abu Dhabi as the complainant was holding a UAE visa issued in Abu Dhabi, said Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE.
According to sources, the singer was arrested after a 17-year-old Brazilian model allegedly lodged a complaint about Singh sending her inappropriate pictures.
The ambassador told Gulf News on Thursday evening that Mika Singh had sought consular access and the embassy staff were extending the support to him.