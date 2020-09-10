Television actress Sara Khan has tested COVID-19 positive. The actress confirmed the news on Instagram, adding that doctors have advised her to quarantine at home.
“Unfortunately, today I have tested positive for coronavirus!! Authorities and doctors instructed to quarantine at home !! Feeling fine and wishing for the speedy recovery,” Khan wrote.
Khan rose to fame with her portrayal of Sadhana in the popular television show ‘Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai’ in 2007.
She then appeared in ‘Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi’ and ‘Junoon: Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq’.
The actress was also seen in the fourth season of the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ in 2010.