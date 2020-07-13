Indian television actor Parth Samthaan, who plays Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s popular TV show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with a few others from the production team.
Samthaan and the others, including creative head Tanusri Dasgupta, have been hospitalised.
“We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talent from the show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees,” posted Balaji Tele Films on social media. They added that all necessary precautions are being put in place to ensure the safety of their talents and crew.
Recently, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and his family including wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for COVID-19. They are now being monitored closely at a hospital in Mumbai, whereas Aishwarya and her daughter are recuperating at their home in Mumbai.