After actor Arjun Kapoor announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his girlfriend Malaika Arora confirmed she is also infected with the virus.
“Yes, she has tested positive. She is asymptomatic and has self-quarantined at home,” a source confirmed to IANS.
Earlier in the day, Kapoor shared that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
“It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I am feeling ok and I am asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine,” Kapoor wrote on Instagram.
The 'Half Girlfriend' actor thanked people for their support.
“I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus,” Kapoor added.
Kapoor and Arora have not formally confirmed their relationship, but often make romantic posts about each other on social media.