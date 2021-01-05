Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma will make his digital debut soon, although it is unclear at the moment if the project is a comedy special, series or film.
“I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity,” Sharma said.
“I always wanted to be on the streaming giant but I didn’t have their number. It’s a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon,” he added.
Sharma also took to social media to share the news and followed it with a video announcement.
His comedy show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, has been regaling fans since 2016. He has also starred in films like ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon’ and ‘Firangi’.