Shraddha Kapoor Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor describes the second wave of COVID-19 that crippled India’s healthcare system and claimed thousands of lives as highly challenging.

“It has been a difficult and different time for all of us … The second wave has been very challenging and personal. In India, someone or the other from my family or among my friends have affected by COVID-19 or lost their lives,” said Kapoor in an exclusive interview with Gulf News.

Shraddha Kapoor Image Credit: Insta/ShraddhaKapoor

The ‘Aashiqui 2’ star was on call to unveil a solemn short film that reminded you that thousands of doctors lost their lives during the pandemic. The film, directed by talented Anand Gandhi, was a part of the Vicks’ #TouchOfCare campaign, aimed at celebrating doctors across India.

In this particular segment, promoted by Kapoor, the spotlight was on the life and times of the late Indian medical professional Dr Dnyaneshwar Bhosale and his selfless service that ended up claiming his life during the pandemic. The movie talks about how this real-life hero dreamed of building a hospital in the rural areas and how his wife carries his legacy forward.

“When I saw this film for the first time, it brought me to tears … This film touched my heart because it touches upon the care extended by doctors to their patients. They often put their lives at risk … I was so deeply moved by the story,” said Kapoor.

The movie was launched on the eve of National Doctor’s Day 2021.

“This film will remind you that we owe so much to these doctors who put themselves in the front to protect us even at the cost of their lives. Imagine the stress that their family had to go through when the doctors went about their work so that we are as minimally affected by this pandemic. Hats off to them and that’s an understatement,” said Kapoor, 34.

The actress, who has starred in blockbusters including the high-octane action film ‘Saaho’ starring Prabhas and the tragic romance ‘Aashiqui 2’, claims she has increasingly felt helpless in the last 18 months as the globe was swept by a brutal outbreak of the coronavirus.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in 'Saaho' Image Credit: Supplied

“I kept wondering what I can do to help. A lot of people wanted to do something, but the best we could do was to take care of ourselves first. Also, it has been such an eye-opening time for me. I saw the wave of humanity among people who were eager to come together to help those in distress. They just came together to help each other out,” said Kapoor. The daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor has also been using her celebrity to promote COVID-19 and plasma-donation awareness through social media posts.

But the pandemic hasn’t just stoked the humanitarian in her. She was also reminded about how her work defined her.

The actress, who has several ambitious movie projects in the pipeline including a film with actor Ranbir Kapoor, ‘Chaalbaaz In London’, and ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha, felt that the pandemic made her acutely aware that movies made her heart skip a beat.

“I honestly miss being in front of the camera, but I also miss going to a cinema, having pop-corn, watching a film that makes you forget all your woes and worries … I miss that a lot. Times have changed dramatically. I hope things get better soon,” she said.

Shraddha Kapoor filming a song in 'Saaho' Image Credit: Supplied

The lockdown and the halting of film industry due to the spike in COVID-19 cases has also reminded her that time is short and that she should make each second and her each film in her career count. Kapoor is eager to experiment with roles and films, especially since the last 18 months have made her aware that time is fleeting.

“It’s important that actors re-invent themselves. I would love to play a character in a film that I have never done before,” she said. “All that self-analysis and introspection and being at home with our loved ones have made me think about the kind of films that are offered to me … I want people to see me as more than a sweet girl.”