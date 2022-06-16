After earning a name for herself in Bollywood, Malaika Arora has added yet another feather to her cap.

The model and TV host is all set to become an author. Arora is working on a book which is going to focus on nutrition.

Arora, who also serves as a judge on the reality show ‘India’s Best Dancer’, will be sharing her wellness tips in the book.

Malaika Arora Image Credit: Instagram/MalaikaArora

The book will offer a deep insight into what the actor eats on a regular basis. It will also touch upon some key food and eating habits related topics like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, the challenges associated with food deprivation; the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to follow a good nutrition plan that aligns well your fitness goals.

“My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now,” Arora said in a statement.

The book is being agented by The Sunflower Seeds literary consulting. Speaking about the project, representative Preeti Chaturvedi, said: “Health is a huge focus for the Indian readers. Malaika’s overall level of fitness is a testimony to the principles of healthy eating that she lives by. While her followers have engaged with her on social media, the book will offer them a unique opportunity to understand the concept and details of healthy living in much greater detail in Malaika’s terms.”

For the unversed, Arora is serious about her fitness and practices yoga and pilates regularly and is often spotted outside her Yoga Studio by the paparazzi.

Last year, Arora also launched her delivery-only food service ‘Nude Bowls by Malaika’. She curated a menu for health-conscious people, adding a variety of flavours to it.

