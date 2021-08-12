Actress and model Malaika Arora has opened up about wanting to adopt a girl child, saying she even talked to her son Arhaan Khan about it.
“I come from a family full of girls and now, we all have boys, largely. So, I do miss having a girl child. I love my son Arhaan to the moon and back, but I wish I also had a daughter,” Arora told Times of Indian in an interview.
The 47-year-old celebrity shares son Arhaan with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. She got married to Arbaaz, the brother of superstar Salman Khan, in 1998. They got announced their separation in 2016 and the divorce was finalised in 2017.
“I have a girl sibling, and we’re so typical in the sense that we’ll share everything and watch each other’s backs,” Arora said, referring to her sister Amrita Arora.
“So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives. I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home. We talk about everything, and this is one of the many zillion topics that we have chatted about, but there are no plans,” she added.
Arora is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, who she has reportedly been dating since 2016.