Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday headed back to the film sets and resumed work after a hiatus of several months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike,’ actor took to Instagram to share two pictures of himself from the film sets, one of which sees him with a script in his hand.
“Shubh aarambh [good beginnings],” he wrote in the caption hinting that he has kick-started shooting for a new project.
Fans of the actor flooded the post with several comments with many of them wishing him luck for his new project.