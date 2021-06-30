This is the second time this month the thespian has been moved into a hospital

Dilip Kumar Image Credit: IANS

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised once again. This would be his second time in a month.

Confirming the news to ANI, Hinduja Hospital’s Dr Jaleel Parkar informed that the 98-year-old star is currently undergoing treatment there, without divulging further information about his health.

However, media reports claim the actor had complained about difficulty in breathing, which was also the reason cited when was hospitalised on June 6.

He was discharged five days later, with an update provided on his official Twitter account that said: “With your love and affection, and your prayers, Dilip Saab is going home from the hospital. God’s infinite mercy and kindness through Drs. Gokhale, Parkar, Dr. Arun Shah and the entire team at Hinduja Khar,” read a tweet from the actor’s Twitter handle on Friday, written by family friend Faisal Farooqui.”

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar in a file photo Image Credit: PTI

Around that time, the veteran star’s wife Saira Banu had also urged people not to believe rumours related to the Kumar’s health.

“My husband, my Kohinoor [diamond] our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you not to believe in rumours. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am praying that the almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic,” she had said in a statement at the time.

Dilip Kumar in Mughal-E-Azam Image Credit: GN Archives

Known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood, the veteran actor’s career has spanned over six decades. He made his acting debut with ‘Jwar Bhata’ in 1944 and went on to star in movies such as ‘Devdas ‘(1955), ‘Naya Daur’ (1957), ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ (1960), ‘Ganga Jamuna’ (1961), ‘Kranti’ (1981), and ‘Karma’ (1986). He was last seen in ‘Qila’ in 1998.