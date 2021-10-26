‘Tadap’, starring Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria, is one of the most awaited releases of the year and fans await sparkling chemistry between the two young stars. The makers have now released two character teasers of its leads.
The first teaser introduces the character of ‘Ishana’ played by Shetty as he stands with his back facing the camera.
The second teaser, released moments after the first, introduces Sutaria’s character of ‘Ramisa’.
‘Tadap’ is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster ‘RX 100’ and will be the first big canvas romantic drama to be released in theatres. The film is helmed by Milan Luthria who is known for films like ‘Taxi No 9-2-11’ and ‘Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai’.
Shetty’s famous father, Suniel Shetty, shared a teaser of his son, with the caption: “A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son @ahan.shetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me.”
Presented and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production ‘Tadap’ is set to roll out in cinemas on December 3.