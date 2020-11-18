Mumbai: Actress Taaapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram that captures her riding a motorcycle. She claims the photo was taken right before she was fined for not wearing a helmet while riding the vehicle.
"Just before I was fined for no helmet," she wrote as caption, with the tags #BikeLove, #RashmiRocket, and #ShootThrills.
Several celebrities and fans of the actor commented on the post some gushing over her while others laughing over her getting fined.
"On a bike like that they shouldn't be able to 'find' you," commented 'Thappad' film director Anubhav Sinha.
'Rashmi Rocket' chronicles the story of a girl Rashmi and her journey from a tiny village to athletic contests.
Directed by Akarsh Khurana and co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya, the sports-drama is expected to release sometime in 2021.
The film casts her as a runner from the Rann of Kutch who fights for her identity and becomes an athlete. Actor Priyanshu Painyuli will be seen playing Taapsee's husband in the Akarsh Khurana directorial.
Apart from Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will also be seen in Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba.