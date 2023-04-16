In the mood for some massive star-spotting this Eid?
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan revealed in a new social media post that he will be in Dubai on April 24 to party with his fans at the Float Club. His appearance is perfectly timed as it will help in drumming up publicity for his Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan', releasing in the UAE cinemas on April 21.
Directed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in crucial roles. Like his previous Eid releases, his new film seems to be an ode to Khan's invincible star power. In his latsest festive release, Khan plays a self-appointed vigilante who swears to protect a family who's being threatened by goons. While the plot of the beefy Khan playing the saviour may seem familiar, his fans have often given him a long rope with his films that are meant to entertain with his studied histrionics.
It's also interesting that Khan has chosen to fly into Dubai now for a public interaction. The actor, who recieved death threats from a gangster named Lawrence Bishnoi in India, had scaled back appearances after receiving threats of bodily harm.
Apart from beefing up security, Khan had also invested in an armoured bullet-proof SUV to protect himself. However, Khan is no stranger to Dubai and is often spotted in this region for film promotios and shoots.
Currently, he's also working on the latest instalment of the hit spy franchise 'Ek Tha Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif.
Khan is one of Bollywood's most bankable stars and has an immense fan following. While his life has been controversial after his multiple run-ins with law, his fans revere him blindly and adore his films.
The staunchly single star is also known for his laid back approach while handling the press. He's the kind of star who can get away with holding a press conference for an awards ceremony, while proudly claiming that he uses his awards as a door-stopper.