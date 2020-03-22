Deepika Padukone Image Credit: Insta/ranveersingh

Akshay along with his neighbour Hrithik came out of their sea-facing houses to clap for the unsung heroes.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he posted a video in which Akshay, Hrithik and producer Sajid Nadiadwala are seen banging plates.

When we realise, we are the strongest together. A big salute to all the essential workers of the nation selflessly putting their lives at risk to service and safeguard our society . 🙏🏻. #jantacurfew @akshaykumar #sajidnadiadwala

A video is doing the rounds on the internet in which Big B along with his son Abhishek Bachchan , daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya can be seen taking out a moment to ring a bell and clap for the people involved in fighting against coronavirus.

Big B called Janata Curfew "an unbelievable success".

"India has created HISTORY .. !! #JanataCurfew an unbelievable success .. and at 5 pm .. the entire country on their balconies roof tops gates and doors applauding the true heroes of the Nation .. NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS !I AM PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN

Actor Varun Dhawan posted a video on social media in which he is seen clapping along with his father David Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan and mother.

"#JantaCurfew I salute the heroes fighting this virus. Everyone of my generation please look after ur elders . Stay at home House building. We will fight this. Maintain quarantine #SocialDistancingNow," Varun captioned the video.

Kangana Ranaut and family standing in solidarity with the nation and the ones serving on the frontlines of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Karan Johar stood at his terrace with the rest of his family to make noise with pots and pans in appreciation of Medics

Kriti Sanon shared a video with this caption, "This was a moment i know i’ll always remember!! Felt so amazing to feel that we all are in this together! Claps, thaali-chammach, ghantis.. all to say a Big Big THANK YOU to our real heros who have been working day and night to keep us safe and to better the situation!! @nupursanon @geeta_sanon @sanonrahul #stayhome #staysafe."

Karishma Kapoor from her house balcony @5pm #JanataCurfew