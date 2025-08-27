Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and the curious case of faulty car that landed them in legal trouble

And that’s what endorsements are: selling aspiration. Nobody really believes Shah Rukh has been tinkering under Hyundai hoods since 1998, or that Deepika joined in 2023 to oversee Alcazar’s engineering specs. Yet here we are, with the absurd suggestion that their star power equals technical approval.

Yes, because clearly the stars who appear in glossy ads must also personally test-drive every car, check the pistons, and sign off on the RPM before you take it home.

A lawyer in Rajasthan says her Dh100,000 car had a serious defect — the RPM shot up, the speed didn’t. Dangerous, no doubt. But instead of just chasing the company and the dealer who admitted to the issue, she’s gone after the celebrities smiling from billboards. The FIR is filed under cheating. Section 420. Because apparently, endorsing a car means endorsing its engineering.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.