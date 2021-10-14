Following in the footsteps of actor Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood star Salman Khan too has announced the launch of his own non-fungible token (NFT) collection.
Khan took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the launch of his own NFTs that will be available on BollyCoin.
BollyCoin is a dedicated, Bollywood-themed NFT started by filmmaker-actor Atul Agnihotri. It allows fans to invest in clips and stills from films, iconic dialogues, posters, unseen footage, and social media content and merchandise from film personalities.
Khan shared a set of pictures of himself on Instagram and wrote: “Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke [I am coming with NFTs]. Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on @bollycoin. Stay tuned, bhai log! www.bollycoin.com#BollyCoin #NFTs #ComingSoon.”
According to bollycoin.com, the platform has partnered with prominent production houses which such as Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Productions.
Going by the website of BollyCoin, it states that the presale and auction will go live from October 2021.
Earlier in September, Bachchan reportedly became the first Bollywood star to launch his own NFT artwork based around his life and career.