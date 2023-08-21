Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Pandit Banaras Tiwari died at the age of 99. The final rites will take place on Aug. 21.
According to reports, Tripathi was shooting in Uttarakhand for a film, and is now on his way back to his village in Gopalganj, Bihar, according to a statement.
The statement read: “It’s with a heavy heart we confirm that Pankaj Tripathi’s father, Pandit Banaras Tiwari, is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years.”
Tripathi's latest movie, 'OMG 2', also starring Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam, is performing well at the Indian box office. The film on its tenth day has collected Rs113.67 crore (Dh50,221,620.76).
Born in Gopalganj, the National Award-winner enrolled himself in the National School of Drama from where he graduated and moved to Mumbai in 2004. Tripathi did an uncredited role in the film 'Run' (2004) and did several minor roles in films such as 'Raavan' (2010) and 'Agneepath' (2012) and in some television series.
He rose to fame with his role as Sultan in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur'. He has worked in popular films such as 'Fukrey' (2013), 'Masaan' (2015), 'Nil Battey Sannata' (2016), 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017), 'Newton' (2017), 'Stree' (2018), 'Ludo' and 'Mimi' (2021).
He has starred as the lead in several web series such as the critically acclaimed 'Mirzapur', 'Criminal Justice', 'Yours Truly' and 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors'.