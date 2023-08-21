Bollywood superstar Salman Khan left his fans in shock as he flaunted his new bald look.
In a video, Khan can be seen wearing a black shirt and matching trousers as he makes his way to a restaurant. He is sporting a new bald style for a hairdo, leaving the internet in shock.
After seeing his new look, fans speculated that it was for his upcoming project. Some also said that Khan was promoting Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller ‘Jawan’, in which SRK had sported a bald look.
One fan wrote, "Tere Naam movie Radhe look,” while another said, “Khan will forever remain the most handsome bollywood actor.”
Khan , however, has not disclosed any details about his new look.
On the work front, Khan was last seen in a cameo role in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’. He was also seen in action comedy ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, directed by Farhad Samji. The flick also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu, Palak Tiwari amongst others.
He next has ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline. It’s an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The movie is a sequel to 2017 film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.