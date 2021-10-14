Bollywood actress and ace dancer Nora Fatehi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to record her statement in connection with a money laundering case involving alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekar.
According to reports, the ED is questioning various people — including actress Jacqueline Fernandez — who are directly or indirectly connected to their case. Along with Fatehi, the Sri Lankan actress Fernandez was also called in earlier for questioning. They are being summoned as witnesses in a money laundering racket.
According to ANI, a Delhi Court had sent Chandrasekhar and actress Leena Maria Paul to three days ED remand in connection with a Rs2 billion (Dh97.5 million) extortion case.
On August 30, Fernandez’s statement was recorded under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
During that time, the ED had reportedly raided a plush beach bungalow in Chennai and seized Rs8.25 million in cash, 2kg gold, 16 luxury cars, and other high-end items.
Fatehi will soon be seen in a cameo in John Abraham’s ‘Satyamave Jayete 2’. She was earlier seen in films such as ‘Street Dancer 3D’ as a professional dancer.
Meanwhile, Fernandez has several big films under her belt including ‘Ram Setu’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’ alongside Akshay Kumar and ‘Kick 2’ with Salman Khan.