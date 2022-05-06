Want to watch the Bollywood hunk Kartik Aaryan bust a few Bollywood moves in Dubai? The wait is almost over. On May 8, the actor will join a flash mob at the Dubai Mall’s Dancing Fountains area at 6pm.
His impromptu dance gig is a part of the promotions for his upcoming supernatural comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and he will also unveil the film poster for his fans in the UAE to drum up excitement for his new project.
‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ is an upcoming Hindi supernatural horror comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is a standalone sequel to the 2007 hit ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ starring Akshay Kumar. The second instalment ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ also stars Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav and will release in the UAE on May 19.
Aaryan is no stranger to the UAE and is often spotted in Dubai. Very soon, he will perform live at the 22nd International Indian Film Academy Awards to be held in Abu Dhabi. The two-day Bollywood awards ceremony and spectacle will play out on May 20 and 21 in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island.
Self-made actor Aaryan performed in 2018 and is keen to hit the stage again.
“I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year,” said Aaryan.
Previously announced performers for the annual travelling awards show include Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi, among others.
The two-day affair promises to be a blend of glitz, glamour and entertainment, and will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul. It’s being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.
The tickets are on sale and are priced at Dh110, Dh220, Dh330, Dh440, Dh550, Dh1,000 and Dh1,350. They are available through the venue’s official website, www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office, while fans can also head to yasisland.ae to snap up a travel package. A few of the categories are already sold out.