Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, known for his electrifying personality and whacky wardrobe choices, will perform at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards weekend on May 22.

The two-day Bollywood awards ceremony will be held at the Yas Island on May 21 and 22.

Singh, who’s gearing up for the release of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and is the face of Yas Island, is notorious for his infectious energy on stage and is likely to perform to his biggest hits including ‘Tattad Tattad’ and ‘Gallan Goodiyan’..

Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Instagram/RanveerSingh

The much-anticipated IIFAs, billed as Bollywood’s Oscars, will honour the best in Bollywood and a galaxy of A-listers are expected to fly down to Abu Dhabi for the awards weekend.

Another Bollywood A-lister Salman Khan will host the awards ceremony at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will also join as hosts.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Karthik Aryan will also perform on stage.

“As always, IIFA truly gives you the biggest audience to entertain and the opportunity to engage with and entertain my fans is super fulfilling. In 2018, after hosting and performing at my first IIFA which was a phenomenal experience, I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year,” said Aryan in a statement.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Image Credit: GN Archives

Actress Ananya Pandey will also perform on stage like Singh.

“I have always followed every IIFA performance over the years since my childhood. I used to record them. I am nervous and grateful they chose me to perform this year. I am so excited,” said Panday in Hindi at a press conference.

The awards ceremony is a ticketed event.