Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are the latest to join the starry line-up set to perform at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards on May 20 and 21.

The 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema will take place at Etihad Arena at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and previously announced performers include Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi, among others. It’s being held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral.

The annual event promises to be a blend of glitz, glamour and entertainment, and will be hosted by Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul.

‘Luka Chuppi’ fame actor Kartik Aaryan said in a statement: “As always, IIFA truly gives you the biggest audience to entertain and the opportunity to engage with and entertain my fans is super fulfilling. In 2018, after hosting and performing at my first IIFA which was a phenomenal experience, I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year.”

Maniesh Paul, Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, and Varun Dhawan kicks off IIFA press conference in Mumbai Image Credit: Supplied

Sara Ali Khan, known for movies such as ‘Atrangi Re’ said: “IIFA is a genuinely inspirational global platform that has always set the way for placing Indian cinema on a worldwide stage, honouring and recognising the brilliance inside our industry with its annual ceremony at an international destination and has continued to do so with tenacity. I am honoured to be a part of the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on Yas Bay. Can’t wait to connect with the IIFA fans and enthusiasts from across the world.”

Divya Khosla Kumar added: “IIFA, represents the mammoth outreach of Indian cinema and as a major international event beyond the Indian shores, IIFA has truly taken it to glorious pinnacles bringing the world of Indian cinema to life for existing and new audiences. I am honoured and looking forward to my performance at the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.”

Nora Fatehi said: “I am really excited as it is not only my first time at the IIFA but also because it is a one-of-a-kind performance for everyone. It has all elements of entertainment and a huge surprise as well! As an artist, I’m really glad to be a part of the 22nd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, which is bringing Indian cinema and culture to a global platform, as it resonates with my idea of elevating and promoting cross-cultural diversities across the globe.”