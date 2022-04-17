Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is pulling all stops to make his live performance at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards weekend on May 22 a memorable one for his robust army of fans.

A charged video of the superstar where he is telling the IIFA and the choreography team that it’s his tenth year performing at the IIFAs is now doing the rounds. Naturally, the bankable actor wants his impending performance to ‘be bigger and better than ever before’. He is also seen discussing strategies on how to nail his song-dance spectacle. The video ends with him looking mighty pleased at all the discussions that have taken place. Rehearsals are likely to begin soon.

Singh is known for his electrifying personality on and off screen. His live acts on award ceremonies are a sight to behold as he is known to dazzle everyone with his infectious energy, charm, and Bollywood moves.

Singh, who’s gearing up for the release of ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and is the face of Yas Island, is likely to perform to his biggest hits including ‘Tattad Tattad’ and ‘Gallan Goodiyan’.

The two-day Bollywood awards ceremony will be held at the Yas Island on May 21 and 22.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Image Credit: Supplied

The much-anticipated IIFAs, billed as Bollywood’s Oscars, will honour the best in Bollywood and a galaxy of A-listers are expected to fly down to Abu Dhabi for the awards weekend.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Sara Ali Khan and Karthik Aryan will also perform on stage.

“As always, IIFA truly gives you the biggest audience to entertain and the opportunity to engage with and entertain my fans is super fulfilling. In 2018, after hosting and performing at my first IIFA which was a phenomenal experience, I’m elated to perform once again at the 22nd edition of the biggest celebration of Indian cinema. IIFA truly is an embodiment of a global phenomenon with its massive fan following and I’m looking forward to IIFA Awards at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this year,” said Aryan in a statement.

Another Bollywood A-lister Salman Khan will host the awards ceremony at the Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will also join as hosts.

Actress Ananya Pandey will also perform on stage like Singh.