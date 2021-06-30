Kangana Ranaut and Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: Instagram.com/team_kangana_ranaut/ and Instagram.com/taapsee/

While Kangana Ranaut appears to be celebrating her passport issue finally resolved, allowing her to travel for the much-delayed ‘Dhakaad’ shoot, the actress still found time to aim a few barbs at Taapsee Pannu in parting.

It all went down when Pannu was questioned about her long-running feud with Ranaut on the sidelines of promoting her new Netflix film ‘Haseen Dillruba’ that drops Friday. Pannu was asked whether she missed Ranaut on Twitter considering the latter star has been banned from the micro-blogging site following a series of comments that were tagged as hate speech.

Taapsee Pannu Image Credit: Instagram.com/taapsee

Pannu’s response had Ranaut see red, with the former telling Hindustan Times: “No, I don’t miss her. I didn’t miss her, or want her, also before. She’s too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She’s an actor, she’s a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn’t hold any relevance in my life. I don’t have any feelings for her, good or bad…. when you’re indifferent towards that person, when that person doesn’t hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that’s the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn’t matter to me.”

Kangana Ranaut in Dhaakad Image Credit: Supplied

Ranaut didn’t waste time to react, taking to her Instagram Stories to hit back with a few barbs of her own. “She calls producers and begs kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe dedo please, aur aaj iski aukat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi... aaj mujhe he irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai (She calls producers and begs them to give her films I may have turned down, and look at her attitude today. She was once proud to be called the poor producer’s Kangana, and today, she calls me irrelevant. Ha ha, people and their strange nature.) anyway all the best with your film girl @tapaseepannu try promoting it without my name,” she wrote.

Screegrabs of Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories Image Credit: Instagram.com/kanganaranaut

Not quite done with the war of words, Ranaut put up another post, where she wrote: “I don’t mind B grade actors using my name or style or interviews or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers ....Of course they will use my name growing up in the industry I was also inspired by those who made it before me but I never disrespected them always showed immense respect for those who inspired me like Vaijantimala ji,Waheeda ji and Sridevi ji.”

Ranaut added that say what you must but it is important to tell off people who step on others to get ahead.

Elsewhere, Ranaut’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel also responded in a post of her own slamming Pannu while saying that “no one is interested in your film that you are promoting or relationship that you explained in depth and gave details in this interview,” while calling her a cheap copy of her sibling. She further added: “Your relevance is only because you use her name, some day try surviving without using her name if you can’t then bow down to the Queen. @taapsee.”

Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu and Rangoli Chandel Image Credit: IANS

This isn’t the first time Ranaut and Chandel have sparred with Pannu on social media, with altercations over fashion, films and fishy comments keeping fans entertained.

Pannu plays a wife under investigation for her husband’s death in ‘Haseen Dillruba’, which also stars Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane.

Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey on the set of Haseen Dillruba Image Credit: instagram.com/taapsee/