Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez was pictured appearing before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its office in Delhi in connection with Rs2 billion extortion case involving con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
The actress, who was headed to the Gulf this week with stops in several countries before her appearance at the Salman Khan show in Riyadh on December 10, was offloaded from a Mumbai flight on December 6 in light of a ‘Look Out Circular’ that barred her from exiting India.
Earlier, the government tax enforcement agency reportedly asked Fernandez to come in as a witness in the alleged extortion racket operated by Chandrasekhar. According to reports, the actor had skipped various summons issued by the federal agency citing different reasons.
This isn’t the first time Fernandez has been questioned in regards to the case. Back in August, the ED had recorded Fernandez’s statement after a six-hour questioning session.
Aside from Fernandez, actress Nora Fatehi was also questioned by the agency in connection with the same case.
Both actresses have denied any links with Chandrasekhar. However, several pictures of Fernandez and Chandrasekar surfaced on the internet in the midst of the investigation. Fernandez recently wrapped the Diu schedule of her upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’ with Akshay Kumar. The actress is also expected to join Khan’s Da-Bangg tour in Riyadh on December 10. However, there have been several media reports that suggest that Khan is reconsidering taking her on this tour and may reportedly replace her with actress Daisy Shah.
Meanwhile, the rest of the team, including Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, actor-director Prabhudeva, actor-comedian Sunil Grover, actress Saiee Manjrekar, singer Kamaal Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra are confirmed for the big event at the International Arena Parade Zone in Riyadh.