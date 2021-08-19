Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli kept it healthy as they dined at a vegan restaurant in London for lunch
The power couple posed withe chef Rishim Sachdeva in a picture posted on the Instagram account of Tendril Restaurant.
“When @virat.kohli & @anushkasharma visit for lunch... So glad you enjoyed!” the caption read.
Sharma, known for starring in movies such as ‘PK’ and ‘NH10’, did what anyone eating out at a cool spot does these days — she posted the meal she was eating on her Instagram Stories.
“Best vegetarian/vegan food ever!” she wrote alongside the image of an innovative looking dish.
Sharma has been in the UK as her husband Kohli has been part of the India vs England Test series.
Missing from the pictures was the couple’s baby girl Vamika, who was born on January 11. The actress and cricket player have been vocal about wanting to keep Vamika out of the limelight and protect her privacy.
“We have decided as a couple to not expose our child to social media before she has an understanding of what social media is and can make her own choice,” Kohli said in May during an Instagram Q&A session.
On the work front, Sharma is producing the upcoming movie ‘Qala’, which will be the debut of late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil.