Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar will be returning to these shores for her first concert in the UAE in the wake of the pandemic.
The Maahi Ve event will be held on October 8 at the Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, which will also feature Stebin Ben as the opening act of the night.
Kakkar is an Indian playback singer who competed in the second season of the reality show Indian Idol in 2006. She became a judge on the show years later during the 10th and 11th seasons after getting her big break in Bollywood.
Today, Kakkar is one of the most sought after artists in the Indian film industry with top tracks to her name such as Kar Gayi Chull (Kapoor & Sons), London Thumakda (Queen), Kaala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho), Maahi Ve (Wajah Tum Ho), Garmi (Street Dancer 3D) and many more.
She is also a huge social media star in India, with 61.7 million followers on Instagram, while emerging as the second most viewed female artist on YouTube globally with over 4.5 billion song views.
Meanwhile, Stebin Ben will be singing all his major hits like Mera Mehboob, Baarish, Baithe Baithe and many more.
Organised by BCC Events and TW Entertainment, doors for the Dubai gig will open at 8pm, with the concert starting at 8.30pm. Attendees do not need to be vaccinated in order to be permitted entry into the event. This is a fully seated event.
Tickets for the event start at Dh95 and go on sale from today.