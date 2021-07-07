Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who was often compared to Dilip Kumar when he played intense roles, was spotted at the late actor’s Mumbai residence on July 7. Actor Dharmendra was also seen leaving Kumar’s residence after paying his respects to his beloved colleague.
A few hours after news emerged that the 98-year-old thespian died due to age-related complications, a galaxy of stars including Khan, producer-director Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi and producer Shaban Azmi were seen going to pay their tribute in person to Kumar’s wife Saira Banu.
Kumar’s death has been described as the end of an era in Indian cinema, with actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Madhuri Dixit remembering legend in glowing terms.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top politicians including Sharad Pawar and Nawab Malik also expressed their condolences at Kumar’s demise.
A state honour will be given to the legend during his final rites in Mumbai this afternoon.
Kumar is survived by his actress wife Saira Banu, who was also known as his doting caregiver during his final years.
The actor starred in over 65 films spanning five decades and was dubbed Bollywood’s tragedy king. He was also one of the first few actors in Indian cinema to have embraced method acting.
Bachchan’s tweet sums up his legacy well.
“An institution has gone ... Whenever the history of Indian cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar’, and ‘after Dilip Kumar’. My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss. Deeply saddened,” wrote Bachchan, as soon as he learnt of Kumar’s death.